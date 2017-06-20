Helpful Hammer: Travis Hamonic wins NHL Foundation Award
Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic was named the winner of the 2017 NHL Foundation Award today, taking home the trophy for his exemplary work in the community and with kids and families who have lost a parent. The NHL Foundation Award goes annually to "an NHL player who applies the core values of hockey -- commitment, perseverance and teamwork -- to enrich the lives of people in his community."
