Friedman explores Islanders' interest in Duchene and Eberle

The New York Islanders are doing everything in their power to get John Tavares signed to a contract extension this summer, and that may include surrounding him with more talent up front. Forwards Matt Duchene of the Colorado Avalanche and Jordan Eberle of the Edmonton Oilers are two of the key names that have been connected to the Islanders in trade rumors in recent months, and NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman was asked if there's any fire to that proverbial smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.