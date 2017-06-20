Expansion Vegas loads up on D-men, co...

Expansion Vegas loads up on D-men, could make more trades

21 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

George McPhee secured a king's ransom to avoid selecting certain players in the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft , and he's not done dealing. McPhee got his starting goalie and first face of the franchise in Marc-Andre Fleury, a top-line winger in James Neal and a plethora of defensemen by raiding the existing 30 NHL teams.

