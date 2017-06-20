Days of Future Past: New Adidas Islan...

Days of Future Past: New Adidas Islanders jersey looks like the current one. Thank god.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

With all of the expansion draft, trades, entry draft and award show madness that's been going on this week, it was easy to forget that, oh yeah, every NHL team was getting an updated jersey thanks to new sponsor Adidas. Threatening to #FORMTHEFUTURE all week like Kang The Conqueror screwing with the Multiverse again, Adidas finally revealed the "new" jerseys on Tuesday night, most of which weren't new at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC