Days of Future Past: New Adidas Islanders jersey looks like the current one. Thank god.

With all of the expansion draft, trades, entry draft and award show madness that's been going on this week, it was easy to forget that, oh yeah, every NHL team was getting an updated jersey thanks to new sponsor Adidas. Threatening to #FORMTHEFUTURE all week like Kang The Conqueror screwing with the Multiverse again, Adidas finally revealed the "new" jerseys on Tuesday night, most of which weren't new at all.

