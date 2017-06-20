Days of Future Past: New Adidas Islanders jersey looks like the current one. Thank god.
With all of the expansion draft, trades, entry draft and award show madness that's been going on this week, it was easy to forget that, oh yeah, every NHL team was getting an updated jersey thanks to new sponsor Adidas. Threatening to #FORMTHEFUTURE all week like Kang The Conqueror screwing with the Multiverse again, Adidas finally revealed the "new" jerseys on Tuesday night, most of which weren't new at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC