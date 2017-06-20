Air Jordan: Islanders acquire Eberle in one-for-one swap with Oilers
Eberle, who has been the subject of trade rumors to the Islanders since about 1987, has 20 goals and 31 assists last season for Edmonton. Selected in the first round of the 2008 draft, Eberle has 165 goals and 217 assists in 507 games, all played for the Oilers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
