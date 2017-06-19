After day one of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Travis Hamonic is still a New York Islander

For the better part of the past two days the New York Islanders ' Travis Hamonic was one of the talks of the N.H.L. At first it seemed all but certain that he would he move for one of Jordan Eberle , Alex Galchenyuk , James Van Riemsdyk, Sam Bennett , Nazem Kadri , or Matt Duchene . As it became more and more apparent that Hamonic wasn't going to move for any of them, word leaked out that Garth Snow was looking for two first round draft picks - perhaps to couple in a package for a top flight forward None of these things came to fruition, at least not by the end of day one of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft .

