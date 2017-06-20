A Piece of the Action: Minor stake in...

A Piece of the Action: Minor stake in Islanders may be available, per report

The New York Post reported late Monday night that a minority stake in the Islanders is available if you've got a few extra bucks laying around. The owners of the New York Islanders have been trying to sell a minority stake in the NHL club for months - but have not had any luck, The Post has learned.

