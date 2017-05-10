U.S. defeats Italy for 2nd win at hoc...

U.S. defeats Italy for 2nd win at hockey worlds

Read more: CBC News

Islanders forward Brock Nelson, left, celebrates one of two goals he scored in a 3-0 victory by the United States over Italy at the world hockey championship on Wednesday. Brock Nelson scored twice as the United States cruised to its third win of the world hockey championship, 3-0 over Italy on Wednesday in Paris.

