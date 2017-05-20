Team USA beats Russia to win Group A

In Game one at the World Championships, Team USA ran into a red hot Thomas Greiss of the Islanders and was upset by Germany. Since then, the Americans have won five straight including Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Russia.

