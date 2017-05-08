Start the Clock: Barclays, Islanders ...

Start the Clock: Barclays, Islanders officially begin lease agreement negotiations

Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

Per a report in Newsday by Robert Brodsky and Jim Baumbach , Barclays Center has sent notice to the Islanders that the time to discuss the future partnership between the team and the arena is nigh. Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which runs the Barclays Center and the renovated Nassau Coliseum, recently notified the Islanders in writing that the window to renegotiate the terms of the license agreement is open, as per the terms of the contract.

Chicago, IL

