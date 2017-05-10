Security Blanket: Islanders and G Lin...

Security Blanket: Islanders and G Linus Soderstrom agree to Entry Level Contract

SA derstrA m went 12-4 in the SHL playoffs with a .922 save percentage, helping HV71 sweep FA rjestad in the first round and beat Malmo in five games in the second. The final went the full seven games and SA derstrA m made 29 saves in HV71's 2-1 overtime win in Game 7. In the regular season, he went 15-3-4 with a .943 save percentage in 22 games and his six shutouts matched a league record held by some guy named Henrik Lundqvist .

