Richardson relishes role as first mate

Richardson relishes role as first mate

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Hired last week to be head coach Doug Weight's first mate on the bench, the former veteran defenseman brings 21 years of experience on the ice and six years of mentoring players to his new post. "There's a mixture of old-school and new-school," said the 48-year-old Ottawa native, who spent the better part of five seasons skating alongside his new boss in Edmonton during the 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC