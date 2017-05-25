Richardson relishes role as first mate

Hired last week to be head coach Doug Weight's first mate on the bench, the former veteran defenseman brings 21 years of experience on the ice and six years of mentoring players to his new post. "There's a mixture of old-school and new-school," said the 48-year-old Ottawa native, who spent the better part of five seasons skating alongside his new boss in Edmonton during the 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.