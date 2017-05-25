Reports: Islanders prospect Bellows l...

Reports: Islanders prospect Bellows leaving BU for Portland Winterhawks of the WHL

Here's one out of nowhere : Islanders prospect Kieffer Bellows will leave Boston University to join the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL, per a few reports, including The Boston Globe and WEEI . Bellows, the son of former NHLer Brian Bellows, was drafted No.

