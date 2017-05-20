Reports Connect Islanders to ex-Oilers Coaches for Weight's Staff
Kelly Buchberger is another name under consideration to join New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight's staff, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet's weekly "30 Thoughts" treasure trove . Following up on Arthur Staple of Newsday's report that former Oiler Luke Richardson is likely to join Weight's staff, Friedman says he's heard Buchberger would also join.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC