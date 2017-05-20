Reports Connect Islanders to ex-Oilers Coaches for Weight's Staff

Kelly Buchberger is another name under consideration to join New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight's staff, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet's weekly "30 Thoughts" treasure trove . Following up on Arthur Staple of Newsday's report that former Oiler Luke Richardson is likely to join Weight's staff, Friedman says he's heard Buchberger would also join.

