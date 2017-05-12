New York Islanders Shake Up Coaching Staff
Since the New York Islanders removed the interim tag off Doug Weight there have been little talk about who will accompany him on the bench next season, but now it seems that we may have some traction. Arthur Staple of Newsday reported that the New York Islanders will not be bringing back assistant coach Bob Corkum for the 2017-2018 season.
