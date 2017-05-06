New York Islanders Prospect Otto Koivula Named Liiga's Rookie Of The Year
The New York Islanders had their prospect, Otto Koivula, named with the Finnish Liiga's Rookie Of The Year honor playing with Ilves. Not even a year ago the New York Islanders selected Otto Koivula in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC