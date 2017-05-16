New York Islanders Daily: Ilya Sorokin Dominates For Team Russia
New York Islanders prospect Ilya Sorokin dominated for Team Russia in their teams 5-0 win over team Latvia at the IIHF World Championship. What an offseason it's been for the New York Islanders prospects.
