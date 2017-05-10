Linus Soderstrom: What a difference a year makes

After a successful World Junior Championship in 2016 , where he led Team Sweden to a semifinal in which they lost to eventual winners Finland, many in Sweden were surprised when goaltender Linus Soderstrom was sent down to the second tier Allsvenskan league by his club Djurgarden. It was obvious that Djurgarden had other plans than to keep the young goaltender around as the team let his contract run out after the season was over.

