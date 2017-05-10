Linus Soderstrom: What a difference a year makes
After a successful World Junior Championship in 2016 , where he led Team Sweden to a semifinal in which they lost to eventual winners Finland, many in Sweden were surprised when goaltender Linus Soderstrom was sent down to the second tier Allsvenskan league by his club Djurgarden. It was obvious that Djurgarden had other plans than to keep the young goaltender around as the team let his contract run out after the season was over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC