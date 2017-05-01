Kovalchuk Eyes NHL Return
Have you ever heard someone give you advice to the effect that if you love something, you should set it free, and if it returns, it was meant to be? Next time you hear someone tell you that, tell that person that it is only half true. On July 11, 2013, the New Jersey Devils released Ilya Kovalchuk from a monstrous 17-year deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC