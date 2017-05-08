John Tavares Underwent Hand Surgery, ...

John Tavares Underwent Hand Surgery, Expected to Be Ready for Start of Season

New York Islanders superstar center John Tavares underwent hand surgery in April, but he is expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season. According to Arthur Staple of Newsday , the surgery repaired a lingering issue, and while Tavares' hand is still in a cast, it is scheduled to be removed next week.

