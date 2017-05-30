Islanders News: Stanley Cup final beg...

Islanders News: Stanley Cup final begins; Happy Memorial Day

The host Windsor Spitfires won the Memorial Cup last night, beating the Erie Otters 4-3 [ Sportsnet ]. Josh Bailey was on hand for the game and the CHL alumni game beforehand and reflected on his time in Windsor and his missing out on a Memorial Cup of his own [ Windsor Star ].

Chicago, IL

