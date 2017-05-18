Islanders News: Luke the Richer; USA Bounced

The pendulum swung in the Western Conference final last week as Anaheim took a 3-2 series lead with a 3-2 overtime win in Nashville. After volleying 40 shots in Game 3, the Predators were held to just two in the first period of Game 4. They erased a late 2-0 deficit, only to lose in OT on a P.K. Subban own-goal deflection.

