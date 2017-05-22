Islanders News: Gospel according to L...

Islanders News: Gospel according to Luke; Barzal begins Memorial Cup; de Haan vs Sorokin at Worlds

Before tonight's Game 5 between the Ducks and the now seriously depleted Predators , there are two others relevant games for Islanders fans to pay attention to. The first is at 9:15 this morning, when Calvin de Haan and Team Canada take on Ilya Sorokin and Team Russia in the semi finals at the IIHF World Championships.

