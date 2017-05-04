Islanders goalie prospect Ilya Soroki...

Islanders goalie prospect Ilya Sorokin joins Team Russia at 2017 Worlds

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

Not to be outdone by fellow Islanders prospects Linus Soderstrom , who just won an SHL title, and Mathew Barzal , who's getting set to play for a WHL championship, goalie Ilya Sorokin win join Team Russia at the IIHF World Championships this week. At least during the preliminary rounds - if not the medal rounds - he'll be going up against Islanders teammates Brock Nelson and Anders Lee , Calvin de Haan and Thomas Greiss and Dennis Seidenberg .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC