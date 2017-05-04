Islanders goalie prospect Ilya Sorokin joins Team Russia at 2017 Worlds

Not to be outdone by fellow Islanders prospects Linus Soderstrom , who just won an SHL title, and Mathew Barzal , who's getting set to play for a WHL championship, goalie Ilya Sorokin win join Team Russia at the IIHF World Championships this week. At least during the preliminary rounds - if not the medal rounds - he'll be going up against Islanders teammates Brock Nelson and Anders Lee , Calvin de Haan and Thomas Greiss and Dennis Seidenberg .

