Islanders expand minor league affilia...

Islanders expand minor league affiliations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

While much of the current chatter surrounding the Brooklyn-based New York Islanders centers around their potential departure from our borough, the franchise announced last week that they are expanding their minor league affiliations. The Islanders, who will be entering their third, and perhaps final campaign at Barclays Center in 2017-'18, revealed Friday that they had reached an affiliation agreement with the Worcester Railers Hockey Club of the East Coast Hockey League for the upcoming season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC