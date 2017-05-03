Islanders expand minor league affiliations
While much of the current chatter surrounding the Brooklyn-based New York Islanders centers around their potential departure from our borough, the franchise announced last week that they are expanding their minor league affiliations. The Islanders, who will be entering their third, and perhaps final campaign at Barclays Center in 2017-'18, revealed Friday that they had reached an affiliation agreement with the Worcester Railers Hockey Club of the East Coast Hockey League for the upcoming season.
