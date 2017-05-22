Islanders Daily: Dennis Seidenberg Named Top Defenseman at Worlds
Well if the New York Islanders didn't reward Dennis Seidenberg enough with a contract extension how does top defenseman at the IIHF World Championship sound? It's official the Isles veteran blueliner was named the top defenseman in the tournament. In today's episode of our daily wake up call, we will discuss Dennis Seidenberg's success at the World Championship tournament along with his overall success with the Isles this past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC