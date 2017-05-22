Islanders Daily: Dennis Seidenberg Named Top Defenseman at Worlds

Well if the New York Islanders didn't reward Dennis Seidenberg enough with a contract extension how does top defenseman at the IIHF World Championship sound? It's official the Isles veteran blueliner was named the top defenseman in the tournament. In today's episode of our daily wake up call, we will discuss Dennis Seidenberg's success at the World Championship tournament along with his overall success with the Isles this past year.

