Ice hockey worlds: Keller hat trick as US beats Denmark 7-2

19 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The United States bounced back from its surprise opening loss at the ice hockey world championship with a 7-2 rout of Denmark on Sunday. Left wing Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes scored a hat trick and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots as the Americans got their first win after Friday's 2-1 loss to Germany in Cologne.

