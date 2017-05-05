Germany's Thomas Greiss stymies Team USA in IIHF World Championships opener
Germany's Thomas Greiss stymies Team USA in IIHF World Championships opener Greiss stopped 41 shots to lead Germany to a 2-1 upset win over the United States. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pP8izi Team USA forwards Christian Dvorak, left, and Clayton Keller in action against German defender Denis Reul and goalie Thomas Greiss during their 2017 IIHF World Championships game Friday.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
