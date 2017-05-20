Germany stuns US 2-1 at ice worlds; Canada, Russia win
Sweden's forward William Karlsson clashes with Russia's forward Vadim Shipachyov, left, at the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Sweden and Russia in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Friday, May 5, 2... . Sweden's forward Elias Lindholm celebrates after scoring the opening goal at the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Sweden and Russia in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Friday, May 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC