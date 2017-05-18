Fred Sasakamoose and Ted Nolan concerned about future of aboriginal hockey

Fred Sasakamoose, the first aboriginal to ever play in the NHL in 1954, and Ted Nolan , a trailblazing coach and player, are trying to make those dreams more accessible to the next generation. "It's our obligation to continue to inspire the next generation to play," said Nolan, who coached the Buffalo Sabres between 1995-97 and again from 2013-15, and the New York Islanders from 2006-08.

