Flying High: Barzal named WHL playoff MVP as Thunderbirds take championship with OT win

Islanders prospect Mathew Barzal will finish his junior hockey career as a champion thanks to the Seattle Thunderbirds' 4-3 OT win over the Regina Pats on Sunday, which gave the team its first ever title. Final #memorialcup spot goes to @SeattleTbirds , who win GM-6 of Chynoweth Cup in OT vs @WHLPats for 1st #WHL title in 40-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.