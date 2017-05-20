2017 Iihf MWC: Usmnt Defeats Russia, Earns First Place in Group a
Cologne, Germany. On the final day of preliminary action at the 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship, Team USA faced-off against Russia for first place in Group A. Three times Russia held a one-goal lead on the Americans, but Team USA rallied each time to tie and eventually take the lead before the final buzzer sounded in Cologne, Germany On Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC