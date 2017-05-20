2017 Iihf MWC: Usmnt Defeats Russia, ...

2017 Iihf MWC: Usmnt Defeats Russia, Earns First Place in Group a

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Double G Sports

Cologne, Germany. On the final day of preliminary action at the 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship, Team USA faced-off against Russia for first place in Group A. Three times Russia held a one-goal lead on the Americans, but Team USA rallied each time to tie and eventually take the lead before the final buzzer sounded in Cologne, Germany On Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC