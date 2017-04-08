Why the eliminated Islanders are at a franchise crossroads
Some of them may have learned their fate while on the Cross Bronx Expressway, others maybe on the LIE or Grand Central, and others perhaps on the Verrazano or Throgs Neck as the Islanders made their way home by car service following Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Devils in Newark that kept their playoff hearts beating for at least an hour or so. Because while the Islanders were still on the road, the Maple Leafs scored three times in the third period to defeat the Penguins, 5-3, in Toronto to clinch a playoff spot and eliminate the Islanders.
