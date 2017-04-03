Wednesday's Coyotes Tracks - Downed by the Stars
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Takes Leave of Absence due to death of his mother. Will miss last three games of the season Arizona Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson played with 'heavy heart' - AZCentral Coyotes Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn't play Tuesday against the Stars and will also miss the team's final two games as he was granted a leave of absence by the team to return to his native Sweden following his mother's death.
