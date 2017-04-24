Wayne Simmonds named a finalist for the NHL Foundation Player Award
No Flyers will be nominated for NHL on-ice awards after this season, but the team's 2016-17 MVP has now been named an NHL award finalist for his outstanding efforts off the ice. Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds was announced today as one of two finalists for the 2016-17 NHL Foundation Player Award, which, per the NHL, is presented to "an NHL player who applies the core values of hockey - commitment, perseverance and teamwork - to enrich the lives of people in his community."
