Thick McRunfast is our First Islanders Goal Champion for 2016-17

It came down to the wire, but Thick McRunfast was able to hold back a late charge by several contestants to earn this year's P.A. Parenteau Memorial Trophy as Lighthouse Hockey's 2016-17 First Islanders Goal Champion! McRunfast is now the keeper of the coveted Bronze Trash Can, complete with discarded youth jerseys, until a new champion is crowned a year from now. For those who don't know, the FIG pick competition* is our little gameday contest where each LHH reader is invited to pick who scores the first Islanders goal that night.

