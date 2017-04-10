Thick McRunfast is our First Islander...

Thick McRunfast is our First Islanders Goal Champion for 2016-17

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

It came down to the wire, but Thick McRunfast was able to hold back a late charge by several contestants to earn this year's P.A. Parenteau Memorial Trophy as Lighthouse Hockey's 2016-17 First Islanders Goal Champion! McRunfast is now the keeper of the coveted Bronze Trash Can, complete with discarded youth jerseys, until a new champion is crowned a year from now. For those who don't know, the FIG pick competition* is our little gameday contest where each LHH reader is invited to pick who scores the first Islanders goal that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC