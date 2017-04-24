St. Malo's Travis Hamonic named finalist for NHL community award
Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan and New York Islanders defenceman Travis Hamonic battle for the puck against the boards in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015. The New York Islanders defenceman was named as one of two finalists for the NHL Foundation Player Award for community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC