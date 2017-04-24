St. Malo's Travis Hamonic named final...

St. Malo's Travis Hamonic named finalist for NHL community award

Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan and New York Islanders defenceman Travis Hamonic battle for the puck against the boards in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015. The New York Islanders defenceman was named as one of two finalists for the NHL Foundation Player Award for community service.

