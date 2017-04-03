Spoonful: Islanders assign WHL D Park...

Spoonful: Islanders assign WHL D Parker Wotherspoon to Sound Tigers

Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

Following the Tri-City Americans' loss in the WHL playoffs to the Mathew Barzal-less Seattle Thunderbirds, defenseman Parker Wotherspoon will move on to the AHL. The 2015 fourth round pick was assigned to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers by the Islanders today, starting his pro career in earnest on a team still trying to secure a playoff berth.

