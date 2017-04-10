Report: Barclays Center will urge Islanders to move back in with parents

As if today didn't have enough news and excitement and causes for skepticism , the Islanders' constant whirlwind of chaos decided it wasn't done just yet. Per a report in Newsday by Jim Baumbach and Robert Brodsky , the Barclays Center honchos are preparing to alleviate their issues with the Islanders by urging them to move back to Nassau County into the renovated and newly opened Coliseum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.