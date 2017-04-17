Penguins 5, Sound Tigers 4

BARRE, PA = Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and added an assist on Saturday, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers , proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 5-4 loss in their season finale at Mohegan Sun Arena. Ryan Pulock and Devon Toews also recorded multiple points and Eamon McAdam made 25 saves in his ninth straight appearance.

