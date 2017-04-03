NHL players won't compete in the 2018...

NHL players won't compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics

The move by the NHL comes after the International Olympic Committee changed its policy and said it would no longer reimburse the cost of travel and insurance for the hockey players -- something the organization has done for the last five Winter Olympics. The International Ice Hockey Federation stepped up to cover the expenses, but the NHL worried that funding the Olympics would have meant cuts to grassroots programs and initiatives that help grow the sport.

