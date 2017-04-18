New York Islanders NHL Playoff Guide: Dont Cheer These Teams

May 8, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss and defenseman Calvin de Haan talk against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game five of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports It's the playoffs and the New York Islanders aren't part of the yearly ritual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.