New York Islanders Daily: Jack Capuano is Back
It's been three months since we've last heard of Jack Capuano, but now the former New York Islanders head coach is back behind the bench; as an assistant for Team USA. Former New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano is going to be reprising his role from the World Cup of Hockey for Team USA as an assistant for Detroit's Jeff Blashill at this summer's IIHF World Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC