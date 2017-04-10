Joshua Ho-Sang, Adam Pelech, Connor Jones assigned to Bridgeport
The New York Islanders season is over, but they hope their AHL affiliate Bridgeport Sound Tigers season extends beyond this coming weekend. Bridgeport is off today after a big win against Hartford Sunday to salvage one win from a three-in-three weekend, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
