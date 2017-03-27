Isles' Playoff Hopes Quickly Flying Away

I'm not going to write anymore puns; when it comes to the New York Islanders in the final six games of the season, it's no joking matter - it's a dire, grave, and desperate affair to play at least four extra games. With six games remaining, the Isles sit with as many points behind the Boston Bruins, who claim the final remaining wild card spot with 88 points.

