Islanders Playoff History A Year Ago Today

Apr 24, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders center John Tavares is congratulated by Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr after the Islanders defeated the Panthers in game six of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Barclays Center. The Islanders defeated the Panthers 2-1 to win the series four games to two.

