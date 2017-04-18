Islanders News: Sound Tigers conclude...

Islanders News: Sound Tigers conclude, Barzal advances

Sunday Apr 16

Things looked decently promising a week ago, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers finished their season this weekend by missing the playoffs. They suffered losses Friday and Saturday, but it turns out none of it mattered; "destiny," as they say, was no longer in their control.

Chicago, IL

