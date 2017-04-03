Islanders grab must-win game behind Jaroslav Halak

Halak stopped 29 shots in his second shutout of the season, and the fast-starting Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Thursday night. Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield scored early goals 3 minutes, 12 seconds apart, and Andrew Ladd added a power-play goal to help the Islanders earn their fourth straight victory and preserve their long-shot playoff hopes for a little while longer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.