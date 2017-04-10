Islanders begin offseason after missing playoffs by 1 point Despite winning their last six games, the New York Islanders finished one point out of a playoff spot Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pnfmzE New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, left, scores a goal on New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Islanders won 4-2. EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - Despite winning their last six games, the New York Islanders finished one point out of a playoff spot.

