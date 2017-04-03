Islanders beat Devils 4-2 to stay ali...

Islanders beat Devils 4-2 to stay alive in playoff hunt

3 hrs ago

Jaroslav Halak made 37 saves, Anders Lee scored twice and the New York Islanders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Adam Pelech and Jason Chimera also scored as the Islanders won their fifth straight game - all with Halak in goal.

